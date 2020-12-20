Effectively, successfully surpassed 3rd wave of Corona: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi is under control now, as the city reported 1,139 fresh cases of the infection at a positivity rate of less than 1.5 per cent.



"There was a time in November when the daily cases went up to nearly 8,600. But, even then it wasn't a panicky situation in Delhi, and 7,000 beds were available. We fought it all together. The fresh cases count today is 1,133, the official report will soon be out," he told an online briefing.

Later in the day, the health bulletin said Delhi recorded 1,139 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday with over 87,000 tests being conducted, while the positivity rate stood at 1.3 per cent.

In a tweet later, the chief minister said: "With the efforts of the people of Delhi, we have effectively and successfully surpassed the third wave of Corona."

The highest single-day spike in Delhi till date — 8,593 cases — was reported on November 11.

The Chief Minister said the situation in Delhi has improved significantly as the positivity rate had gone up to 15.26 per cent as in early November.

It is now down to 1.3 per cent, one of the lowest so far in Delhi, and nationally too, he said, adding that on November 19, the city recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date, and now the death count has come down to 37, and it should go down even further.

"It seems, together all of us have brought the third wave of the pandemic in Delhi under control," Kejriwal said, adding the city's recovery rate is over 96 per cent.