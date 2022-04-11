Millennium Post
ED examines Cong leader Kharge in National Herald case

BY PTI11 April 2022 6:00 AM GMT
New Delhi: The ED on Monday examined senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge here in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case, officials said.

The 79-year-old Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was summoned to appear before the federal agency with regard to the probe, they said.

His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency wants to understand some issues in the investigation, officials said.

