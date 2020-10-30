ED arrests Bineesh Kodiyeri in Bengaluru drug case

Bengaluru: Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was on Thursday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after being questioned in connection with his alleged links with an accused in the Bengaluru drug case.

Bineesh was questioned at the agency's zonal office here this morning for three hours following which he was taken to the court for further proceedings.

The officials would seek four-day custody of Bineesh, ED sources said. This was the third time Bineesh was asked to appear before the central agency for interrogation.



