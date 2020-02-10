Economy being treated by incompetent doctors, waiting outside ICU: Chidambaram

Former Union minister P Chidambaram on Monday launched an all-out attack on the Narendra Modi-led government over the state of the economy, saying the "patient, which is being treated by incompetent doctors, is waiting to be pushed into the ICU".

The senior Congress leader, who was speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, said, "I say the economy is not in ICU, but it is waiting to be pushed into the ICU. It is being kept outside and looked after by incompetent doctors."

Referring to former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan and former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian's warning on the economy, he said, "You made sure Raghuram Rajan and Arvind Subramanian left. Even Arvind Panagariya couldn't stay longer. You need to get rid of your doctors but who are your doctors?"

"Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said the economy is in bad shape and central ministers started pouncing on him," he added.

Taking a jibe at the ruling party's slogan 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', Chidambaram said, "What is the purpose of standing around the patient and chanting 'sabka saath sabka vikas' when the patient is dead?"

The Congress leader also said that the government is "living in denial" and is unwilling to admit its mistakes.

On the recently announced budget, Chidambaram said the government made no announcements to revive demand. "You can do this only by giving the money to the masses. However, you chose to give it to the 200 corporates by giving them a tax-cut rate. We had warned you that it will not translate against investment and that is exactly what has happened," he said.

"Today, there is no money in the hands of the people. There are no incentives for anyone. Under this fear, no one will invest in India," he added.

(Inputs from theindianexpress)