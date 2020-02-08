Economy at 'robust-level', FDI all-time high: FM Sitharaman exudes confidence for 8% growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (February 8) asserted that the country's economy is at a 'robust-level' and the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country is at an all-time high.

Speaking at an event titled 'Jan Jan ka Budget', the minister also said the Centre has plans to raise the interaction of banking officials. Several industry leaders were present at the event that happened in Chennai.

"Economy is at its robust level and macroeconomics is at its best. The fundamentals are strong. The foreign exchange reserves and FDI investments are at their maximum level," she said.

The minister also added that officials of the ministry will reach out to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) entrepreneurs at field level.

Talking about the issue of sanctioning loans, Sitharaman said, "If the banks are denying loans without reason to the MSMEs they are welcome to send their complaints by mail to a special centre which is to be announced shortly. A copy of the same should be sent to the bank manager."

Referring to the growth rate, the FM said that India will get back to 8% growth, adding that the government is making efforts to pursue the goals.

It may be noted that 2019 wasn't a great year in terms of GDP growth. However, the Economic Survey 2019-20 has estimated that India's growth rate will "strongly rebound" to 6-6.5% from 5% estimated in the current fiscal.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed its estimate on India's FY20 GDP growth to 4.8% from the earlier projection of 6.1%, citing a sharper-than-expected slowdown due to negative surprises to economic activity.

(Inputs from dnaindia.com)