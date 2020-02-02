EC shifts Delhi Police DCP in charge of Shaheen Bagh, Jamia

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday ordered shifting of Delhi Police's DCP, South-East, Chinmoy Biswal whose charge included Shaheen Bagh, the scene of the anti-CAA protests since the past 50 days, along with Jamia Millia Islamia, citing "ongoing situation".



The poll panel's move to shift Biswal, a 2008 batch IPS officer, comes following two incidents of civilian firing, over the past few days, at Shaheen Bagh and the Jamia area, ahead of the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections.

The poll body has directed Additional DCP (South-East) Kumar Gyanesh to take charge.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh confirmed the news to Millennium Post.

"As decided by the Election Commission, this is to convey that Sh. Chinmoy Biswal IPS (2008), DCP (South-East) stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect and shall report to MHA," the EC message reads. It further states: "In view of the ongoing situation, Commission directs that Sh. Kumar Gyanesh, DANIPS (1997) Senior most Addl. DCP (South-East) shall take charge of DCP (South-East) immediately from Sh. Chinmoy Biswal IPS."

The order by the poll body comes a day after one Kapil Gujjar was arrested for firing in Shaheen Bagh area. A Delhi court sent Gujjar to two-day police custody on Sunday. Kapil was produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vijeta Singh Rawat.

Shaheen Bagh is tense a day after the incident where hundreds of local women are sitting on an indefinite protest. Security has been beefed up in the area while another group of protesters chanted slogans of "... goli maaro s***on ko".

Few days ago, a juvenile fired at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a Jamia Millia student before walking away brandishing a firearm over his head shouting "Yeh lo azadi".

The attacker's social media profile indicated that he was associated with the Bajrang Dal.

"Shaheen, Bhag! Khel Khatam (Run Shaheen, the game is over)," the gunman wrote on Facebook before the attack.

Incidentally, Biswal was also the DCP in charge when last year the police entered Jamia campus and used force against students after which the Shaheen Bagh protest had started.

On Sunday morning, a large group of locals and protesters gathered around the sit-in protest site demanding that the protesters vacate the jammed road.