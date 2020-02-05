EC cracks whip on Delhi cop who said Shaheen Bagh shooter was AAP member

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday acted against a Delhi Police officer who had claimed that the Shaheen Bagh shooter, Kapil Baisala, was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The EC directed that a warning letter be issued against DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Deo and a copy of it be placed in his CR dossier, and that he be not assigned any work related to the Delhi elections.

The Commission has sought a compliance report in this regard by 6pm on February 6.

DCP Deo had Tuesday said Kapil "confessed he joined AAP last year" and photos found on his seized mobile phone established his links with the party. "Kapil has confessed that he and his father joined AAP somewhere between January-February 2019," Deo told news agency ANI.

The Commission said Deo's statements "referring to a political party at this stage even as the investigation is still going on has the effect of adversely impacting the elections."

"This action was totally uncalled for. The conduct on the part of Shri Rajesh Deo has consequences on the holding of free and fair elections," the EC added.

On Saturday (February 1), Kapil was arrested for firing at least two shots about 50 metres from the stage at the Shaheen Bagh protest site. No one was injured in the incident, and he was caught by eyewitnesses.

A country-made pistol was recovered from his possession.

As Kapil was led away from the protest site, he was caught on camera saying: "Hamaare desh mein kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (No one except Hindus will have their way in our country)".

On Tuesday, he was sent to two more days of police custody.

(Inputs and image from theindianexpress.com)



