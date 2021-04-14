EC bans Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hrs, show-causes Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: While the Election Commission (EC) barred Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours, it let off BJP candidate from Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari — who is pitted against her — with a light rap for his "mini-Pakistan" remark made at a public meeting on March 29.



Adhikari had said at a rally that voting for his political opponent implies voting for a "mini Pakistan".

The Commission on Tuesday also issued a show-cause notice to BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, asking him to clarify his stance on his recent provocative statement over the death of four men due to Central forces' firing at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar. The poll panel also barred BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours for his statements on the same issue. The ECI has also advised Adhikari to desist from using similar statements while making public utterances when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place.

The ECI believes that Ghosh's provocative statements had violated the MCC. He has been directed to explain his stand by 10 am on Wednesday, failing which the Commission shall take a decision without further reference to him.

The Commission has barred Sinha from campaigning and his 48 hours ban will be effective from 12 pm on Tuesday till noon on April 15.