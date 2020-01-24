EC asks Twitter to take down Kapil Mishra's tweet likening Delhi polls to India Vs Pak contest
New Delhi: The Election Commission has asked Twitter to remove a controversial tweet by BJP's Kapil Mishra, a candidate for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, in which he likened the election in the city to India versus Pakistan contest.
The Election Commission's action came after the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer wrote to the EC to remove the tweet posted by Mishra on Thursday, EC officials said.
The Delhi CEO Office has also issued a showcause notice to Mishra, who has been fielded by the BJP from the Model Town constituency, they said.
In the tweet, Mishra, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet, said the February 8 election will be a contest between India and Pakistan in Delhi.
In its criticism of opposition parties over their protest against the citizenship law, the BJP has been accusing them of speaking "Pakistan's language".
(Image from news18.com)
