Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Alwar in Raj; tremors felt in north India, Delhi-NCR
New Delhi: A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Alwar district in Rajasthan on Friday, tremors of which were felt in parts of north India including Delhi-NCR, the National Centre for Seismology said.
According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 7 p.m. at a depth of 35 kilometres.
The tremors of the quake were also felt in Delhi-NCR, triggering panic among people.
There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.
