Earthquake In Delhi And Nearby Areas, Tremors Felt For Nearly A Minute

Earthquake in Delhi today: Tremors were felt for many seconds (Representational photo)

New Delhi: Tremors were felt in several parts of North India, including the national capital New Delhi and its adjoining areas after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in the Hindukush region in Afghanistan this evening.

The tremors were felt for nearly a minute.

In NDTV's TV studio, lights could be seen shaking for a few seconds due to the tremors.

(Inputs from NDTV.com and image from dbpostdigital.com)