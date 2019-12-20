Earthquake In Delhi And Nearby Areas, Tremors Felt For Nearly A Minute
Earthquake In Delhi And Nearby Areas, Tremors Felt For Nearly A Minute
Earthquake in Delhi today: Tremors were felt for many seconds (Representational photo)
New Delhi: Tremors were felt in several parts of North India, including the national capital New Delhi and its adjoining areas after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in the Hindukush region in Afghanistan this evening.
The tremors were felt for nearly a minute.
In NDTV's TV studio, lights could be seen shaking for a few seconds due to the tremors.
Details awaited
(Inputs from NDTV.com and image from dbpostdigital.com)
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Anti-CAA protesters gather at India Gate20 Dec 2019 12:45 PM GMT
Pinaka missile test-fired off Odisha coast20 Dec 2019 12:27 PM GMT
Earthquake In Delhi And Nearby Areas, Tremors Felt For...20 Dec 2019 12:15 PM GMT
Onida launches Fire TV Edition on Amazon India20 Dec 2019 12:10 PM GMT
BJP thought Indians peace-loving, imposed one agenda after...20 Dec 2019 12:07 PM GMT