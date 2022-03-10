Early trends show BJP ahead in Manipur

Imphal: The BJP was ahead in 11 seats and the Congress in seven constituencies in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Manipur.



Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, officials said.

According to early trends available from 26 constituencies, the BJP was leading in 11 seats and the Congress in seven.

The Janata Dal (United) was ahead in three seats and the National People's Party in two constituencies.

As per the official figure of the Election Commission, the BJP was ahead in six seats, the Congress in one and the JD(U) in two.