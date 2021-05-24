EAM Jaishankar arrives in New York

New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here Sunday on his first visit to the US after India entered the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member in January this year and is expected to meet UN chief Antonio Guterres and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



Jaishankar is expected to meet the UN Secretary General on Tuesday morning and will visit Washington DC where he will meet Blinken.

It is the first visit by a senior Indian minister to the US after President Joe Biden assumed office in January.

Privilege to receive @DrSJaishankar on his first visit to New York after #India entered the UN #SecurityCouncil on 1 January 2021, India's Permanent Representative to the UN T S Tirumurti tweeted Sunday night.

During his US visit that will conclude May 28, Jaishankar will also meet in DC Cabinet members and Senior Officials of the Administration dealing with the bilateral relationship. He will have two interactions with business forums on economic and COVID-related cooperation between India and the US, the Ministry of External Affairs said on May 21.

This is Jaishankar's first visit to the US since India began its two-year tenure in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member on January 1 and since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.