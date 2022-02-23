Dubai ends RTPCR test at airport for travellers from India

New Delhi/Dubai: Dubai on Tuesday removed the requirements for Indian travellers to undergo rapid RTPCR at Indian airports before departing to UAE.



An advisory issued by the Dubai Airport updated the travel requirements for passengers from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The fresh advisory requires Indian nationals to produce a negative Covid test certificate taken up to 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the flight, from an approved health service provider. The passengers will require to undergo a PCR test upon their arrival in Dubai.

For transit passengers, the rules governing entry at the final destination will be applicable.

The responsibility of ensuring that the conditions of travel are met will lie with the airline operators. The revision in travel requirements will ease the situation for a large number of Indians who either reside in or travel frequently to the city.

Meanwhile, India added 13,405 new Covid infections in a single day, taking the virus tally to 4,28,51,929, while the active cases dipped below two lakh after 49 days, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,12,344 with 235 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 16 consecutive days.

The active cases declined to 1,81,075 comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.38 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 21,056 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.24 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 1.98 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,21,58,510, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The 235 new fatalities include 128 from Kerala and 21 from Karnataka.

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 176 crore on Tuesday, the ministry said. Over 30 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday till 7 pm.