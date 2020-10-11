DU announces first cut-off list for UG courses

New Delhi: Delhi University announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission on Saturday with Lady Shri Ram College pegging the score at 100 per cent for three Honours courses. Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 per cent score for three courses for general category aspirants — BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology.

The college has the highest cut-off among Science courses as well. The college has announced a cut-off of 99.75 per cent for admission to B.Sc (Hons) Statistics for general category students, while Hindu College has pegged the score for the same course at 99.25 per cent. Hindu College has announced a cut-off of 99.33 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) Physics.

Among the BA programme combinations, aspirants need to have a minimum of 99.25 per cent for gaining admission for a combination of Economics and Political Science to LSR College, the highest among all the combinations. Nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats are up for grabs with the admission process commencing from October 12.

The admission process will be completely online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new session will commence from November 18.