Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President today
New Delhi: President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday followed by a 21 gun salute.
She will become the 10th successive President to take oath on July 25 since 1977. The Union Home Ministry said the ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10.15 am on Monday where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath of the office of the President to her. The President-elect will take the oath of office followed by a 21 gun salute, the Home ministry said. The President will then deliver an address. Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession.
Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government will attend the ceremony. In conclusion, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.
