If pizza can be delivered at home, then why not ration: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the doorstep ration delivery scheme by his government was stalled by the Centre and appealed to him to allow its implementation as soon as possible in the national interest.



He said the scheme should be implemented across the country in view of COVID-19 otherwise unpreventable crowding at ration shops will act as "super-spreaders".

"If pizza, burgers, smartphones and clothes can be delivered at home, then why can't ration be delivered at their doorstep," Kejriwal asked.

He alleged that the Centre was fighting with everyone, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra, Delhi and Jharkhand governments, farmers and the people of Lakshadweep.

"People are distressed that the central government is fighting everyone. If we fight like this, how will we tackle COVID-19," the chief minister said at an online briefing.

"The Delhi government legally did not require the Centre's approval for the implementation of the scheme, but it sought permission five times to avoid any dispute," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government on Saturday had claimed the doorstep delivery of ration scheme was rejected by the Lt governor saying the Centre's approval was not sought and that a case was pending in the high court regarding it. The central government has said that Delhi government's claim was "baseless" that its doorstep delivery scheme was rejected.

Kejriwal said he was "deeply anguished" over Centre's rejection of the doorstep delivery of ration scheme and wanted to directly ask the Prime Minister why it was stalled.

He said the scheme would have finished the powerful ration mafia in Delhi, with whom he had fought while working in Delhi's slums 17 years ago and faced attacks several times.

"If you stand with the ration mafia, who will stand with the poor people," the chief minister said, adding that the scheme was intended to benefit 72 lakh people in the national capital.

This ration mafia has strong connections which is evident now as they got the doorstep delivery scheme rejected, he said and added that the Delhi government had made all preparations and was going to launch it in a few days.

Decimating the Centre's defense that the high court was hearing the matter, the chief minister pointed out that the court had not stayed the implementation of the ration scheme and that the Centre itself had raised no objections to the scheme before the court.

"Even the name of the scheme was changed after the objection of the central government and yet they are saying no approval was sought. How else do you get approval?" he questioned.

"I am not doing this for credit. Please allow implementation of doorstep delivery of ration scheme and I will myself tell everyone that it was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Kejriwal said.

He said the ration does not belong to the BJP or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but to the people of the country.

"It is the responsibility of both of us that it reaches the people without theft," he stated.