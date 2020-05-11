Don't permit train services in TN till May 31, CM Palaniswami tells PM

Coronavirus in India Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a fresh round of meeting with chief ministers — his fifth meeting on the Covid-19 pandemic — to discuss the post-lockdown strategy and ways to ramp up economic activity. The general sentiment in the government appears to be against rolling back the relaxations towards a gradual un-lockdown.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Ministry on Monday said that around 4,000 Indians have been brought back by 23 flights under the Vande Bharat Mission. While addressing a press briefing, Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava also said that over 5 lakh migrant workers have been sent to their home states by 468 special trains.

Meanwhile, India on Monday reported it's biggest single-day spike of 4,213 infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 67,152. Of these, 20,917 are recovered patients, while 44,029 are active cases. The death toll stands at 2,206.

Globally, there are over 4 million coronavirus cases, with deaths exceeding 281,000. According to Johns Hopkins data, the United States continues to be the worst-affected country with 79,180 fatalities and 4,077,594 cases, followed by United Kingdom (31,930) and Italy (36,560).

(Inputs from theindianexpress.com)