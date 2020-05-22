Don't Begin Flights Till May 31: Tamil Nadu To Centre Over Virus Spurt
New Delhi: Tamil Nadu has asked the central government not to restart flights in the state until May 31 on account of a spurt in coronavirus cases.
Flights are to resume from Monday, but Tamil Nadu has asked the civil aviation ministry to defer the move because of rising COVID-19 cases in Chennai.
Flights will initially operate from metros, including Chennai.
Tamil Nadu said besides the virus worries, Chennai also does not have enough public transport because of the lockdown.
(Input and image from ndtv.com)
