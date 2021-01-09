Domestic airfare limits to remain in place till March 31: Centre

New Delhi: The upper and lower limits on domestic airfares will remain in place till March 31, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Friday.

The ministry had on May 21, 2020, placed these limits through seven bands, classified on the basis of flight duration, till August 24. Later, they were extended till November 24, and then till February 24, 2021.

"The capping of fare...is hereby further extended till 23:59 hours on March 31, 2021," the ministry said in an order.

The order also said that airlines need to sell a minimum of 20 per cent of seats on each flight below the midpoint of the upper and lower airfare. Till date, airlines were selling a minimum of 40 per cent of tickets for a flight below the midpoint.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on May 21, 2020, announced seven bands of ticket pricing with lower and upper fare limits based on flight duration.