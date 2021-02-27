Domestic air ticket may get cheaper for flyers without check-in baggage

New Delhi: In good news for domestic air passengers, the DGCA has allowed domestic flight operators to give concessions in ticket prices to passengers who carry no baggage or only cabin baggage.



According to current rules, a passenger can carry up to 7 kg of cabin baggage and 15 kg of check-in baggage. Any additional weight is chargeable by the airlines. The Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has reportedly removed the restriction imposed over airlines on check-in baggage which could make the ticket price cheaper by Rs 200.

"As part of airline baggage policy, scheduled airlines will be allowed to offer free baggage allowance as well as zero baggage/no check-in baggage fares. This will be subject to the condition that the passenger booking ticket under such fare scheme is made aware of the charges that shall be applicable if the passenger turns up with the baggage for check-in at the airline counter. These applicable charges shall be reasonable; prominently displayed to the passenger at the time of booking of ticket and also to be printed on the ticket," reads the statement released by DGCA.

The aviation watchdog has also allowed unbundling of services like preferential seating, meal-snack-drink charges, airline lounges, sports equipment charges and musical instrument charge, etc. Airlines are allowed to determine the rates of these services.

The changes are likely to come into effect once fare bands for domestic flights are removed. with agency inputs