Doctors end strike after promise of no FIR, early NEET-PG counselling

New Delhi: The 15-day long strike across the country by resident doctors demanding the NEET-PG counselling to be expedited was called off on Friday morning. The doctors will resume all work by noon today (Friday).

The MAMC RDA and FORDA, both have demanded the withdrawal of police cases lodged against some of the protesting doctors after a face-off between the protesters and police personnel in the streets on Monday.

After much deliberations and in light of events that have surfaced since last evening, the resident doctors of MAMC, and the three attached hospitals, "have unanimously decided to elect new representatives to the RDA," MAMC RDA said in a statement on Thursday.

"We along with national/state representatives from other RDAs have been protesting against the delay in NEET-PG counselling since one month. After the police brutality against doctors' peaceful protest on 27/12/21, individual FIRs were filed against resident doctors along with COVID-19 challans for breach of COVID-19 protocols," it said.



Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a meeting with the doctors on Tuesday had assured that the FIR would be quashed.