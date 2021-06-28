Do not believe in rumours, trust science and scientists, get vaccinated: PM Modi

New Delhi: Cautioning people that the threat of COVID-19 remains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged them to shed vaccine hesitancy and get themselves inoculated soon.



In his monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast, Modi sought to tackle vaccine hesitancy, which has been seen in a section of the population, and spoke to some residents of Dulariya village, a tribal area in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, as they shared fears and doubts being spread about the jabs.

The prime minister noted that both he and his nearly 100-year-old mother have taken both doses of the vaccine and asked people to trust science and scientists, and to work to dispel rumours.

If someone says corona is gone, do not be under this mistaken notion, Modi said, adding that the virus ailment is a "master of disguise" which surfaces in myriad new forms, a reference to its mutants.

"And to protect ourselves from it, we have two ways. One is adhering to the protocol for corona; wearing a mask, frequently washing hands with soap, maintaining social distancing. The other way is, along with all this, getting vaccinated. This too is a good safety shield," he said.

Over 31 crore people have got themselves vaccinated so far, he noted.

With the National Doctors Day falling on July 1, Modi lauded the contribution of doctors in the corona period and said the day has become all the more special this time.

With the Monsoon season gathering pace, the prime minister also stressed on water conservation and likened it to serving the nation.