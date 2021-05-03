DMK set to wrest reins of power in TN; BJP returns in Assam, LDF in Kerala

New Delhi: After a decade in Opposition, the DMK was on course to capturing power from the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu as per the trends made available for the 234 segments, while the incumbent ruling party appeared set to win a chunk of seats that would make it a formidable Opposition. Puducherry too voted against the incumbents.



However, in signature victories for ruling parties that decisively beat the anti-incumbency syndrome, the BJP was set to return in Assam and the LDF in Kerala.

The DMK was ahead in 126 seats in Tamil Nadu, a feather in its president Stalin's cap. Its partner Congress was ahead in 16, while ruling AIADMK was likely to end up with just 76 seats in the 234-member Assembly. Victory in 118 will ensure a simple majority.

Both the Dravidian parties went into the election without their stalwarts, J Jayalalithaa for the AIADMK and M Karunanidhi for the DMK.

Tamil Nadu was also the one bright spot for the Congress where the DMK-led opposition alliance, of which it is a part, looked in a position of power to trounce the AIADMK-BJP coalition. In the rest of the states, it was a story of more losses underscoring its electoral insignificance.

In Kerala, Left-led alliance LDF readied for another term, the first time in four decades that the same grouping could form a government for the second consecutive time.

The two main constituents of the LDF, the CPI(M) and the CPI, were together leading in 79 seats, comfortably over the magic number for power in the 140-member Assembly.

Among the prominent losers was 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who had joined the BJP with much fanfare ahead of the elections.

The BJP was ahead in three seats in Kerala and four in Tamil Nadu, its efforts to make an electoral dent in the two southern states bearing fruit.

The BJP had reason to smile in Assam where the ruling NDA was ahead of the Congress-led Grand Alliance with leads and results in 80 of 126 seats.

The BJP won eight seats and was ahead in 53 while its ally AGP was poised to bag 11 seats and the UPPL in eight.

The Grand Alliance was ahead in about 40 seats and its spearhead Congress in 27 of that.

Meanwhile, the NR Congress on Sunday won eight seats in Puducherry and its ally BJP secured four while the Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) emerged victorious in three constituencies as the counting continued for the votes polled in the April 6 elections.

As the results for 14 out of 30 Assembly seats were declared, the AINRC bagged eight, BJP three, DMK one and Congress two, the Election Commission said.

Though the Election Commission had banned victory roadshows and vehicle rallies, crowds of jubilant supporters of various parties could be seen celebrating in various places in violation of Covid norms. The drumbeats of victory came in the backdrop of an election which will be remembered for vast, crowded rallies with most people without proper masks — amid the pandemic.