DMK notches thumping win in TN urban civic polls

Chennai: The ruling DMK and its allies notched a huge electoral victory in the just-concluded urban civic polls winning over two-thirds of the 12,800 plus ward member posts and bagging all the 21 municipal corporations in Tamil Nadu for which results were declared on Tuesday.



DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin said the win is proof of people's endorsement of the 'Dravidian model' of governance and added that he would slog to uphold the faith reposed by the people on him. He thanked the people for bestowing his party and allies with victory.

A significant aspect of the poll result is the DMK wresting the western region from arch-rival AIADMK. On victory in this region, which includes Coimbatore among others, Stalin recalled his pledge made after the 2021 Assembly election win to work for all sections of people and regions including for those who have not voted for the DMK.

Such complete dedication to ensure people's welfare has led to the DMK capturing even the western 'Kongu' region, considered a fortress of the AIADMK, the Chief Minister said.

The DMK has won a majority in all the 21 municipal corporations, including the Greater Chennai Corporation and also came out victorious in most of the 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats.

The ruling party has won 946 wards in corporations, 2,360 in municipalities and 4,388 in town Panchayats which includes local bodies in the home turf of AIADMK leaders, including former Chief Ministers K Palaniswami (Edappadi, Salem district) and O Panneerselvam (Periyakulam, Theni district).

The main opposition AIADMK which came a distant second winning over 2,000 ward member posts thanked voters who chose the party and said it would continue in people's work with full commitment.