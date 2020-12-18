DMK, allies on hunger strike in support of farmers stir in Delhi

Chennai: The DMK and its allies are on a hunger strike here on Friday in support of the farmers who are agitating against the three farm laws passed by the Centre in September.



The DMK and its allies are protesting despite the police denying them the permission.

Speaking at the venue, DMK President M.K. Stalin said the central government passed the farm laws in a hurried manner and put the farmers' livelihood into jeopardy.

Stalin said the farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for the past 23 days in a peaceful manner while the ruling BJP is terming them "terrorists".

The DMK leader alleged that the central government is supporting corporates and demanded that the farm laws be rolled back.

Leaders from the DMK, MDMK, two left parties, Congress, VCK and others are participating in the hunger protest.