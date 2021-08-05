'Discuss Pegasus, farm laws in Parl': Oppn issues joint statement

New Delhi: Arguing that the Pegasus issue has "national security" concerns, Opposition parties have released a joint statement demanding a discussion on the matter in both Houses of Parliament.



They have also demanded that there should be a discussion on the farmers' issue and the three farm laws over which protests have been raging.

"It is unfortunate that the government has unleashed misleading campaign to malign the combined Opposition and blaming it for the continued disruption in Parliament. The responsibility for the deadlock lies squarely at the doorsteps of the government, which remains arrogant and obdurate and refuses to accept the Opposition's demand for an informed debate in both the Houses," read the statement which was issued by Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP's Sharad Pawar, Congress' Anand Sharma, DMK's T R Balu, TMC's Derek O'Brien, SP's Ramgopal Yadav and RJD's Manoj Jha, among others.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday after the passage of two Bills, amid vociferous protests by the Opposition over Pegasus allegations and other issues.

As soon as the House met again at 3.30 pm, Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, took up the Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was moved by Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

However, the Opposition members continued their protest.

Amid the din, Tomar moved the Bill, saying the proposed legislation will benefit coconut farmers in different states. It was passed without debate. As the Opposition uproar continued, Agrawal adjourned the proceedings for the day. The House will meet again at 11 am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, six MPs from TMC were on Wednesday, asked to withdraw from the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha for the day under Rule 255, for their "grossly disorderly" conduct in the House.

The six MPs are Dola Sen, Nadimul Haque, Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri and Abir Ranjan Biswas.

According to reports, Leaders of the Opposition were demanding a discussion on the Pegasus Project reports.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu had initially asked the MPs to return to their seats. He then threatened to invoke Rule 255 against those holding placards. When they refused to return to their seats, Naidu ordered that those "disobeying the chair and raising placards shall leave the House under Rule 255."

However, the Upper House passed the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to encourage smaller airports to expand air connectivity to relatively remote and far-flung areas.