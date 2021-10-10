Diesel crosses Rs 100 mark in Mumbai, fuel prices up again

New Delhi: Mumbai on Saturday became the first metro city in the country to see diesel prices cross the Rs 100 per litre mark after fuel prices were hiked again. Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The fifth straight day of price hike pushed fuel rates to a new record high.

In Mumbai, diesel now comes for Rs 100.29 a litre; while in Delhi, it costs Rs 92.47. The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 103.84 a litre and Rs 109.83 per litre in Mumbai, the notification showed.