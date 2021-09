Diesel at a record high, petrol nears all-time high as rates hiked again

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday neared record levels across the country after rates were hiked by 25 paise and 30 paise a litre respectively.



The government also hiked by 62 per cent the price of natural gas that is used to produce electricity, make fertilisers and turned into CNG to use as fuel in automobiles and cooking gas for household kitchens. This is the first increase in rates since April 2019 and comes on back of firming benchmark international prices but does not reflect the spurt in spot or current price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) witnessed during the last couple of weeks.

The price of petrol was hiked to Rs 101.64 a litre in Delhi and to Rs 107.71 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Diesel rates increased to Rs 89.87 a litre in Delhi and Rs 97.52 in Mumbai.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

This is the second price increase in petrol since the ending of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision and the fifth in the case of diesel.

The hike took the retail price of petrol to a near-record high. Petrol had hit a record high of Rs 101.84 a litre in Delhi in July and Rs 107.83 in Mumbai. For diesel, the increase led to rates equalling the all-time high of Rs 89.87 a litre touched in Delhi in the same month.

International oil prices are at a three-year high with global benchmark Brent trading at $78.64 per barrel.

This spurt in global rates led state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) resuming daily price revisions on September 24, ending the pause in rates that came into effect from September 5.