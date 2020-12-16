Development of religious tourism among key focus areas: J-K LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday asserted that development of religious tourism was among the prime focus areas of the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

He visited Purmandal-Utterbehani area and Mansar-Surinsar twin lakes to review the progress on comprehensive plans being put in place for the development of these religious and tourist destinations, an official spokesperson said.

During his visit, Sinha took stock of the project for the development of the Purmandal- Utterbehani religious tourism circuit under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD).

He took a detailed review of development projects at Purmandal which included construction of a paved path and track to the temple complex, construction of view points, up-gradation of bathing ghats, installation of focus light and poles with high mast lights and solar lights, the spokesperson said.

The Lt Governor said that Purmandal-Utterbehani can become a major religious and pilgrimage tourism destination.

Religious places like Purmandal and Utterbehani will attract lot more tourists which will ultimately give a boost to the religious tourism in the area and development of religious tourism is among the prime focus areas of the government," the Lt Governor said.

At Surinsar Lake, the Lt Governor passed directions for the development and beautification of the area. He directed officials to start the de-weeding and de-silting works and improve the aesthetics of the lake and its surroundings.



