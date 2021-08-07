Despite repeated adjournments, 'brisk' business in both Houses of Parliament

New Delhi: Even though the proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament continued to get affected on Friday too due to the ongoing protests and sloganeering by the members of opposition parties over their demand for a discussion on Pegasus controversy and farmer's issue, Lok Sabha continued to have a brisk business as two important Bills passed without any discussion.



However, it seems the government is least concerned about the demands of opposition members as despite continued logjam since the Monsoon Session began on July 19, the ruling benches managed to get cleared most of the key Bills even without any debate in the House. Till Friday, 14 Bills have been passed in Lok Sabha and 12 legislations were cleared in Rajya Sabha.

On Friday, when Lok Sabha resumed after taking a few questions, the House adjourned at 11:21 am for till 12 noon as sloganeering from the opposition members continued. At the start, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hailed the performance of wrestling player Ravi Dahiya in Tokyo Olympics for winning a Silver medal for the country.

When the Lower House met again at 12 pm, the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was placed for consideration at 12:10 pm after laying papers by ministers and chairpersons of Parliamentary committees. One of the key legislation that would nullify retrospective tax passed in Lok Sabha within a few minutes of its presentation without any discussion. Similarly, the Central University (Amendment) Act 2021 was also passed in the Lok Sabha amid the ongoing ruckus.

On Thursday, five Bills — 2 in Lok Sabha and 3 in Rajya Sabha — were passed.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day on Friday after opposition members continued to create uproar over the Pegasus snooping row and farmers' issues.

The Elders' House witnessed one adjournment a few minutes after it met for the day and was then adjourned for the day a few minutes after it met again at 12 pm. The Congress, TMC and other members continued to raise slogans in the Well soon after it met for Question Hour.

The Chair continued with the Question Hour amid the din but adjourned the House for the day after opposition members continued to create noisy scenes by raising slogans in the well. Both the Houses will now meet at 11 am on Monday.

Notably, the Rajya Sabha has failed to transact any significant business during the past three weeks ever since the start of the Monsoon session on July 19.

Soon after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day, leaders of like-minded opposition parties, including Congress, joined protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar to express their support to their agitation and take part in the ongoing 'Kisan Sansad'. This is the first organised visit of opposition leaders to the farmers' protest site.

Among the parliamentarians who reached Jantar Mantar are Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. The Trinamool Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and Aam Aadmi Party, did not join the opposition forces in their protest against the farm laws at Jantar Mantar.

On the protest march, Gandhi said that all opposition parties have gathered here (Jantar Mantar) to extend their support farmers against the kala kanoon (black laws).