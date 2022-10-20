Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for two days in Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A woman in her late thirties was allegedly held captive for two days and gang-raped by five men before she was dumped on a road in Ghaziabad. The victim was found wrapped in a sack with her hands and legs tied while an iron rod was also found inserted in her private parts. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, who nurtured a rivalry against her over property, said Ghaziabad police officials.



The matter came to light early on Tuesday morning when the police received a Dial-112 police control room call of a woman lying in an unconscious condition at Ashram Road in Nandgram area. "The woman was initially taken to MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad for medical examination but she refused and insisted that she be taken to GTB Hospital in New Delhi. She was admitted there and is stable," said Nipun Agarwal, Superintendent of Police (City), Ghaziabad.

Police investigations into the case have shown that the woman is a resident of Nandnagri, in New Delhi, and had gone to participate in a birthday function in Ghaziabad. She had been living separately from her husband and works as a nurse at a hospital in Delhi.

"On October 16, the woman had gone for birthday celebrations in Ghaziabad and her brother had dropped her at Ashram Road from where she was supposed to board an auto-rickshaw. It was revealed that two men in an SUV car, whom she knew, kidnapped her and took her to a secluded place where three more men joined them and raped her for two days. The accused later dumped her on the road with her hands and legs tied with rope," Agarwal added.

According to police officials, four persons — identified as Shahrukh, Javed, Aurangzeb, and Deenu — all residents of the Durgapuri area in New Delhi, have been arrested. Another accused, identified as Dhola, is absconding and efforts are being made to nab him as well. "All of them have been booked for gang-raping the woman and other sections of the Indian Penal code have been slapped on them. It has come to light that there was a dispute related to property between the woman and the accused persons and the matter is also at Karkardooma court in New Delhi.

Following the incident, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson, Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Ghaziabad Police calling the incident gruesome and similar to the infamous Nirbhaya rape case. She wrote on Wednesday that the woman from Delhi was returning from Ghaziabad in the night when she was forcibly taken away by five people in a car. The accused raped her for two days and inserted an iron rod in her private parts. The Commission has sought information about the investigation into the case.