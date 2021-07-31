Delhi visit fruitful, will come back every 2 months: Mamata

New Delhi: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she would be visiting Delhi every two months to drive her mission of 'saving the country by saving the democracy'.



Before she left for Kolkata on Friday, she described her five-day visit as "fruitful", again urging all like-minded parties to join hands to fight against the ruling BJP.

She called the national situation "devastating". Banerjee alleged that the Centre has collected Rs 3.75 lakh crore by raising fuel and cooking gas prices at an abnormal level, "causing misery to the common man". Further, the Central government also failed in controlling the Covid situation in the country.

During her visit to the national Capital, on one side, she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road and Transport minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss important national issues and to push developmental projects of the state while on the other, the Chief Minister also met Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other important Opposition leaders, including her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Congress veterans Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma.

According to Banerjee "democracy must be alive" and "we can save the country only through that". She further aims to unite the regional parties and claimed that the general elections of 2024 will be people vs. Modi.

The Bengal Chief Minister had also spoken to NCP chief Sharad Pawar over the phone. There was speculation of a meeting of the two, but, due to the flood-like situation in Maharashtra, Pawar had to go back, Banerjee told media persons.

There is also a flood-like situation in West Bengal similar to other states due to incessant heavy rain and Banerjee assured of taking all possible measures to normalise the situation and save lives.