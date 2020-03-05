Delhi violence: Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, accused in IB staffer's murder, arrested

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, an accused in the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma during the violence in northeast Delhi, was arrested by a team of inter-state cell of Delhi Police's crime branch after he surrendered at Rouse Avenue court on Friday. A probe is underway.

AAP suspended Hussain was after he was named in the murder of the IB officer Ankit Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh.

Hussain on Wednesday had moved an anticipatory bail application through his lawyer Mukesh Kalia before District and Sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar Jain, where he claimed he was nowhere near the area where Sharma was killed and has individuals who can testify to the same. His application stated he was not absconding, but had rather not heard from the police.

He also accused the police of developing a grudge because the Delhi High Court had "flanked the Delhi Police" over his post on social media, wherein he is seen pleading for police help.

In his anticipatory bail plea, Hussain claimed that on February 24, when a mob attacked his factory, police visited and examined his house located adjacent to the factory at 8 pm. He has named Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar, Additional CP (Crime) A K Singhla and sub-inspector Shiv Chander as the officers who were present.

"The factory and house were both locked, and the key was handed over to the police. All night and the whole of the next day, that is February 25, the applicant was at his friend's house, except for a short while around 8.30 am on February 25 when he went to his house to collect clothes for himself and his family, but was unable to do so due to the presence of a crowd outside the premises. The present police officers advised him to leave and the applicant did so in their presence," it said.

Delhi Police had registered an FIR under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) against AAP councillor Tahir Hussain after Sharma's family named him in their complaint.

Asked about the allegations against Hussain, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said, "Take strict action against him (Hussain). Police is not under me or I would have. Be it people from AAP, BJP or Congress, those who fanned the communal fire, those who orchestrated riots, should all be punished even if it is someone from my Cabinet. If he is from AAP, give him double the punishment."

