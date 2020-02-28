Delhi violence: Treating all cases with equal importance, says new police commissioner

New Delhi: Indian Police Service (IPS) officer SN Srivastava has been appointed as the chief of Delhi Police, days after he was made Special Commissioner (Law and Order) by the Home Ministry after bringing him from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to end the violence over the controversial citizenship law in Delhi. Mr Srivastava will replace Amulya Patnaik, who retires tomorrow.

Mr Srivastava is a 1985-batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory or AGMUT cadre. Mr Patnaik's tenure, which was extended for a month, ends tomorrow, as the centre works to restore peace in areas hit by violence in northeast Delhi.

Mr Srivastava's appointment fills a void in the Delhi Police that is seen as grappling with a leadership crisis. "People did not believe intentions of Delhi Police during the violence. Even the image of Commissioner of Delhi Police was not very good for whatever reasons. But soon Delhi will have a new Police Commissioner," National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had told NDTV

