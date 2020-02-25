Delhi violence Live Updates: Toll climbs to nine, police and RAF deployed in Khajuri Khaas

The death toll rose to nine on Tuesday in the violence over the amended citizenship law that has rocked northeast Delhi , GTB Hospital authorities said. Four people were declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital on Tuesday, they said. Thirty-five injured people were also brought to the hospital, the authorities added. "Fifty per cent of those injured sustained bullet injuries," a doctor at the hospital said. On Monday, the violence claimed lives of five people, including Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal.

Violent mobs torched vehicles, homes, and shops in northeast Delhi, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur Monday. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the affected areas. The area had been on edge since Sunday when a rally by BJP's Kapil Mishra to counter anti-CAA protests in the area had been followed by waves of stone-pelting.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday appealed everyone to maintain peace. Calling the situation "unfortunate," Kejriwal said the district magistrate has been asked to take out peace march with the police. He also appealed all temples and mosques in affected areas to maintain peace. The chief minister also met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah late on Monday held a meeting that lasted two and half hours with Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik, Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla among others, on the violent clashes over the new citizenship law in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has, meanwhile, called an urgent meeting of MLAs and officials of the violence-hit areas at his residence on Tuesday.

