Delhi violence Live Updates: Toll climbs to nine, police and RAF deployed in Khajuri Khaas
The death toll rose to nine on Tuesday in the violence over the amended citizenship law that has rocked northeast Delhi , GTB Hospital authorities said. Four people were declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital on Tuesday, they said. Thirty-five injured people were also brought to the hospital, the authorities added. "Fifty per cent of those injured sustained bullet injuries," a doctor at the hospital said. On Monday, the violence claimed lives of five people, including Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal.
The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence climbed to nine Tuesday, GTB Hospital authorities said. Four people were declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital. "Fifty per cent of those injured sustained bullet injuries," a doctor at the hospital said. On Monday, the violence claimed lives of five people, including Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal.
Violent mobs torched vehicles, homes, and shops in northeast Delhi, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur Monday. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the affected areas. The area had been on edge since Sunday when a rally by BJP's Kapil Mishra to counter anti-CAA protests in the area had been followed by waves of stone-pelting.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday appealed everyone to maintain peace. Calling the situation "unfortunate," Kejriwal said the district magistrate has been asked to take out peace march with the police. He also appealed all temples and mosques in affected areas to maintain peace. The chief minister also met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah late on Monday held a meeting that lasted two and half hours with Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik, Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla among others, on the violent clashes over the new citizenship law in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has, meanwhile, called an urgent meeting of MLAs and officials of the violence-hit areas at his residence on Tuesday.
(Inputs from The Indian Express)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Have asked Centre to drop contentious clauses from NPR...25 Feb 2020 11:45 AM GMT
Delhi violence Live Updates: Toll climbs to nine, police and...25 Feb 2020 11:45 AM GMT
Display of 'best before date' on non-packaged sweets must...25 Feb 2020 11:40 AM GMT
Railways earned Rs 9000 Cr from ticket cancellation charges,...25 Feb 2020 11:37 AM GMT
Developers need to be responsible, should focus on trust,...25 Feb 2020 11:32 AM GMT