Top Cabinet Security Meeting As 21 Killed In Delhi Clashes

New Delhi: The number of deaths in the unprecedented violence in Delhi since Sunday has risen to 18. Stone-throwing between rival groups, arson and vandalism on Tuesday marked unrelenting violence over citizenship law protests for more than 24 hours in northeast Delhi. Over 150 people have been injured in the clashes. The violence-hit areas continue to remain tense this morning, with police and paramilitary personnel on the ground. Late last night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited areas affected by the violence and met with top police officers. Mr Doval visited areas such as Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri Chowk to take stock of the law and order situation. The Cabinet Committee on Security - the final decision-making body on matters related to country's security - will meet today to discuss the violence in the capital. Mr Doval will brief the committee of the situation. The violence, which left neighbourhoods looking as though it was a war zone, also led to the postponement of CBSE board exams to be held in affected areas on Wednesday.

(Inputs from ndtv.com)