Delhi violence: Govt ready for discussion after Holi, says LS Speaker

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the second day on Tuesday as BJP and Opposition members tried to shove each other amid relentless demands for an immediate discussion on the recent Delhi violence.



After Speaker Om Birla said the discussion would take place on March 11 after Holi, the Opposition members stormed into the Well demanding an immediate discussion.

As tempers in the House rose, Birla warned that members from both the Opposition and treasury benches, who cross over to the other side during uproar would be suspended for the entire session.

However, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury walked over to the side of the Well facing the Treasury benches, which led to a commotion between the BJP and Opposition members.

Other Opposition party members too followed Chowdhury towards the Treasury Benches and a ruckus broke out as BJP members blocked their way.

BJP MP from West Bengal Locket Chatterjee was seen having heated arguments with Chowdhury and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tried to pacify them.

Amid the din in which BJP and Congress members tried to shove each other and some members banged the door leading to the secretary general's desk, Birla adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition members' vociferous demand for an immediate discussion on the issue of Delhi violence led to the Speaker adjourning the House twice.

As the House met at 2 pm, Birla said he has spoken to members from the Treasury Benches as well as the Opposition and they have agreed to accept what the Speaker decides.

"We are working for the benefit of the country. Keeping in mind the situation in the country, celebrate Holi festival in peace and harmony ... Government is ready to discuss the issue after Holi on March 11," Birla said.

He asked the Opposition members to return to their seat and said the House would take up for discussion important issues related to the welfare of SCs, STs and OBCs.

"You do not want to discuss issues related to Dalits," Birla asked the Opposition members.

Even as they raised slogans of 'Down Down BJP', 'Save India', and some tore papers and threw them in the Well, Birla continued with the proceedings of the House and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

On Monday, the House had witnessed acrimonious scenes with the BJP and Opposition members pushing and shoving each other.

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government was ready for a debate on the issue during Zero Hour but the Opposition sought an immediate discussion.