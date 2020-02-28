Delhi violence: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained

Delhi Violence Today Live News Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced on the spot ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 cash for people whose houses are completely burnt down or substantially burnt down. "People whose houses are completely burnt down or substantially burnt down will be given on spot ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 cash each from tomorrow afternoon. Balance amount will be assessed within 2-3 days by PWD dept & we'll make an effort to get them their balance cheque," he said.

Kejriwal also took stock of relief and rehabilitation in violence-hit-northeast Delhi and said said 18 SDMs have been appointed in Northeast Delhi. They're going among the public and talking to them. We're distributing food on a large scale.

The death toll in Delhi's communal violence rose to 42 on Friday. With police so far having prepared a list of about 250 victims, including the dead and injured, the figure suggests that one in every three victims suffered bullet injuries — a number that has led to police investigating how so many rioters got access to guns.

Earlier today, S N Shrivastava, who was appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) just three days ago, was given an additional charge of the post of Commissioner of Police in the wake of the riots across northeast Delhi. He will succeed Amulya Patnaik who demits office on Saturday.

Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, on the other hand, has been booked in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, whose body was pulled out of a drain on Wednesday.

