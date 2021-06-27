Delhi unlocks: Gyms, yoga centres to reopen from Monday

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday allowed weddings at banquets, marriage halls and hotels with 50 people in attendance, and reopening of gyms and yoga centres at 50 per cent capacity under the phased unlock process initiated with an improvement in the city's COVID-19 situation.



The relaxations will come into force from Monday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order said the prohibited and restricted activities will continue till 5 am on July 5.

"Gymnasiums and yoga centres will be permitted to open up to 50 per cent of the capacity," the DDMA order said. In the case of banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels, "only marriages shall be allowed with a ceiling of 50 persons…" it added.

Gyms and banquet halls were closed on April 19 when Delhi was facing the brutal second wave of Covid. In the second week of May, weddings were permitted at home and in courts with not more than 20 people in attendance.

The national Capital recorded 85 fresh cases of Coronavirus, the lowest daily count this year, and nine more deaths on Saturday, according to data shared by the Health Department here. The positivity rate dipped to 0.12 per cent, it said. The nine new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,961.