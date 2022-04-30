Delhi somehow managing power but Centre must act now: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Even as the Delhi government continues to flag a possible power crisis in the Capital and the country deals with a coal shortage affecting power supply, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that his government was just somehow managing the situation - asking the Centre to quickly take concrete steps to tackle this problem.

Delhi's Power Minister Satyendar Jain has said that if the problem is not addressed immediately, ensuring 24-hour power supply in critical services like the Metro and hospitals could become difficult.

On Friday, Kejriwal tweeted, "There is a huge shortage of power in the country. So far we have managed it somehow in Delhi. The situation is very grave in the whole of India. Together we soon need to find its solution. Quick, concrete steps are required to tackle this problem."