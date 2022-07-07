Delhi Shopping Festival from Jan 28 – Feb 26 next year: CM

New Delhi: Delhi will host India's largest shopping festival from January 28 to February 26 next year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday and invited people from all over the country to visit the national Capital for "unparalleled" fun and shopping during the event.



Kejriwal asked people not to delay their bookings and said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is in talks with hotels and airlines to provide special packages for the visitors attending the festival, which will also showcase the city's rich heritage, culture and cuisine as well as throw open immense business and employment opportunities.

"It will be the biggest shopping festival of India and we will make it the biggest in the world in the coming years. Delhi will be decked up as a bride and there will be heavy discounts on products," he said during an online briefing.

Under its Rozgar Budget this year, the Kejriwal government had announced to organise the "Delhi Shopping Festival" and a wholesale shopping festival with an outlay of Rs 250 crore.