Delhi riots LIVE UPDATES: 427 shops torched, over 420 people injured in Delhi riots: Sisodia

Delhi Riots Today Live News Updates: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressed a press conference Tuesday after reviewing relief measures in the northeast part of the city which was hit by violence on Sunday. "At least 427 shops were torched. I appeal to the shop owners to file FIR in order to ensure compensation reaches them and over 420 people have been injured until now," Sisodia announced.

A week after the national capital witnessed riots that left at least 47 dead, the local administration has begun taking steps to provide relief measures. Relief camps have been set up, compensation forms are being handed out and teams are assessing the damage. A Delhi Assembly panel today, also issued a Whatsapp number and an email id to complain about hate messages relating to violence being circulated on social media.

The Delhi Police Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old, identified as Shahrukh Khan, who was seen in photos and videos allegedly firing eight rounds in Maujpur during the riots, while standing right in front of a policeman. He was arrested from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh by a team of the narcotics unit of the crime branch, however, his pistol is yet to be recovered.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House this morning, where the two discussed the situation among other things. In other news, during a meet of BJP leaders this morning, PM Modi reportedly said "peace, unity and harmony are prerequisites for development".

