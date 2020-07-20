Delhi reports lowest daily cases in 54 days

New Delhi: Delhi on Monday reported 954 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count in 54 days, taking the total tally here to 1,23,747 as All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Director Dr Randeep Guleria said some areas of the Capital might have hit their peak.



However, the doctor, helming various committees on COVID-19 management both at the national and city-level, maintained that there is not much evidence of community transmission at the national level.

Dr Guleria said: "Certain areas have hit their peak in COVID-19 cases, Delhi seems to have done so because the cases have declined significantly. Certain areas are yet to reach the peak."

Delhi had in June seen an enormous spike in cases with daily figures surging up to 4,000 in a day. However, in the middle of last month, the Centre had stepped in to "help with coordinating" efforts from all governing bodies. Following this, a slew of measures were announced by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, which included increasing bed capacity drastically among others.

The number of hospitalised patients and active cases have also consistently declined over the last three weeks. However, that has been no deterrent for the Delhi government to keep boosting the healthcare infrastructure. The government here has also said that timely surge in testing was an important factor in speeding up the peak of cases in Delhi, allowing authorities to detect and isolate as many cases as possible in the shortest time.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the key to fighting the pandemic in the city has been his government's management of the home isolation model. Last month, after analysing COVID-19 death data, the Delhi government had ensured all patients in home isolation are provided with a pulse oximeter for monitoring.

Following this, Coronavirus deaths reduced significantly with the Delhi government claiming that the pulse oximeter initiative had allowed for faster hospital interventions — thereby reducing the number of deaths.

At the peak of the pandemic in the city, Delhi was reporting north of 60-65 deaths every day. In July, the daily deaths have come down in the range of as low as 50s and 40s with the Capital reporting 35 deaths on Monday.

As a result, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has now started to take a backseat. Millennium Post had recently reported that the authority has not met since June 25 when guidelines with respect to home isolation were ironed out after a week of disputes between the L-G's office and the Delhi government.