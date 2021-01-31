Delhi records single-day rise of 140 COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 10,853

New Delhi: The national capital reported 140 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the city's positivity rate slipped to 0.23 per cent, authorities said.

These cases came out of 60,695 tests, 38,746 RT-PCR and 21,949 rapid antigen ones, conducted the previous day for detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

With four more people succumbing to the disease, the death toll mounted to 10,853. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far in Delhi has climbed to 6,35,096.

The tally of active cases has dropped to 1,361 from 1,436 on Saturday, the bulletin stated, adding 6,22,882 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

According to the bulletin, 7,235 beds out of the total 7,892 in the city's COVID-19 hospitals are vacant. The number of people in home isolation rose to 548 from 543 on Saturday.