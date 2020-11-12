Delhi records over 8,000 cases for first time

New Delhi: Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday that took its infection tally to over 4.59 lakh, while 85 new fatalities pushed the national capital's death toll to 7,228, authorities said.

This is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases recorded by any Indian city so far.

The total number of cases in the city stands at 4,59,975, according to the latest health department bulletin.

These fresh cases came out of 64,121 tests, including 19,304 RT-PCR tests, conducted the previous day. The city's positivity rate stood at 13.4 per cent, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload went past 86 lakh on Wednesday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 80.13 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.79 per cent.

With 44,281 more people testing positive for coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the infection tally mounted to 86,36, 011, while the death toll rose to 1,27,571 after 512 new fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of active cases dropped below five lakh. At present, there are 4,94,657 active cases in the country which comprise 5.73 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total recoveries have surged to 80,13,783, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.79 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.