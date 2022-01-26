Delhi records coldest day this season so far: IMD

New Delhi: The Capital on Tuesday recorded the coldest day this season so far, with the maximum temperature recorded at 12.1 degrees Celsius - 10 degrees below normal, the Indian Meteorological Department said. The cold was so intense that all weather stations in Delhi recorded their maximum temperatures 10 to 11 degrees Celsius below normal, officials said. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 12.1 degrees Celsius, which was the lowest on a January day after 9.8 degrees Celsius recorded on January 3, 2013, according to IMD officials.

