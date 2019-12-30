Delhi records 3.4; Srinagar's Dal Lake freezes partially

New Delhi/Srinagar: There was slight relief for Delhiites on Sunday after reeling under the longest cold spell of the last 22 years due to a change in wind direction, officials said.



The MeT department said: "As expected, change in wind direction from north-westerly to easterly has started and reduction in cold day and cold wave started from today (Sunday). This is reflected in maximum and minimum temperature."

Since December 14, the national Capital has been experiencing "severe cold days" with the average minimum temperature on Sunday morning being recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below what is considered normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature in various parts of Delhi varied with 2.5 degrees Celsius being recorded at Ayanagar, 2.8 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 3.2 degrees Celsius at Palam and 3.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung. Meanwhile, fringes of Dal Lake froze on Sunday as the mercury continued its freefall in Srinagar which experienced the coldest night of the season at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said. The minimum temperature across the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh Union Territory stayed several degrees below the freezing point, intensifying the cold wave in some areas in the region. Schools in Haryana will remain closed on December 30 and 31 in view of the severe cold wave that has gripped the state.

There was no let up in the freezing cold sweeping Haryana and Punjab where Hisar was shivering at 0.2 degrees Celsius and Bathinda at 0.5 degrees.