Delhi polls: Kejriwal holds mega roadshow

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was expected to file his nomination on Monday for the Assembly elections at the end of a grand roadshow, had to postpone the paperwork as his rally went into extra time and he failed to reach the venue on time. The job, he said, would be done tomorrow (Tuesday), which is also the last day for the filing of nomination.



A candidate has to reach the office of the Election Commissioner — where the papers have to be filed — by 3 pm. But the roadshow, while making its way through the crowded heart of Delhi, delayed the whole process.

"I had to file my nomination today (Monday) but I could not because the nomination office closes at 3 pm and I was late. I was repeatedly told to come off and travel to the nomination office, but how could I go? I could not leave behind the love and support from my people. We are ending the roadshow here. I will go along with my family and file my nomination tomorrow (Tuesday)," said the Chief Minister. The roadshow started at the historic Valmiki Temple where the AAP leader offered prayers and sought blessings. It then went through the stretches of his constituency — passed through Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg. It ended near Patel Chowk Metro Station.

Thousands thronged the rally with brooms and flags to show support amidst chants of "Acche beete panch saal, lage raho Kejriwal" (5 years went well, go on Kejriwal). Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Sanjay Singh were also with him.