Delhi Police produces Mohammed Zubair before court, seeks 14-day judicial custody
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday produced Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair before a court here in a case related to an objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity and sought his 14-day judicial custody.
Zubair was produced before the court on expiry of his five-day custodial interrogation.
The police told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria that he was not required anymore for custodial interrogation.
After the police application, Zubair moved a bail plea before the court.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Capt Amarinder Singh to merge party with BJP, claims saffron party...2 July 2022 7:45 AM GMT
RSS chief arrives in Rajasthan ahead of org's week-long meet2 July 2022 7:44 AM GMT
Shop owner in Amravati likely killed for post supporting Nupur Sharma2 July 2022 7:40 AM GMT
Delhi Police produces Mohammed Zubair before court, seeks 14-day...2 July 2022 6:30 AM GMT
Punjab DGP Bhawra applies for leave after seeking central deputation2 July 2022 6:18 AM GMT